Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has reacted to the Glamour Boys' defeat against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership

The Amakhosi manager explained why the Soweto-based club were thrashed by Abdeslam Ouaddou's side at the FNB Stadium

The Burudian tactician also disclosed what's next for Kaizer Chiefs after losing their first Soweto Derby this season in the league

Kaizer Chiefs' poor run of form in the Betway Premiership continues as they stumbled to a defeat against rivals Orlando Pirates in the first Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership this season on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Buccaneers made an explosive start, breaking the deadlock inside five minutes after pinning Amakhosi deep in their own half from kickoff.

Kaizer Chiefs struggled to impose themselves throughout the opening period and went into halftime 2-0 behind, having failed to register a single shot on target.

Pirates completed the rout after the interval with a third goal, securing one of the most emphatic Soweto Derby victories in recent seasons. The result leaves Amakhosi 11 points off the pace at the summit, albeit with a match still to play.

Kaze on Kaizer Chiefs defeat

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has described his side’s display in the Soweto Derby as a major letdown after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to SuperSport, Kaze conceded that the better team won on the day.

“In my view, the opposition fully deserved the result. We were far below the required standard,” he said.

“We conceded from a short corner in the opening minutes, which disrupted our intended approach and affected our rhythm early on.

“After the break, we showed improved intent and structure. However, the opponents slowed the tempo in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, going down frequently and draining our momentum.

“When the third goal came, Miguel had gone off and we were reduced to 10 men. We failed to manage that phase of the game effectively."

Kaze shares what Chiefs need to do

Kaze went on to share what Kaizer Chiefs must do next after their disappointing defeat against the Sea Robbers at the FNB Stadium.

“It’s extremely disappointing, but there are still 13 fixtures remaining. We have to respond positively. It’s a tough setback to accept, but we must regroup and return to the training ground with renewed focus,” the Burudian coach added.

The victory propelled Orlando Pirates to the top of the standings in the Betway Premiership, three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns. However, the Brazilians could reclaim first place if they overcome Sekhukhune United on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

