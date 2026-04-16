A Randburg property priced under R300k caught attention online, with many South Africans surprised at how decent and affordable it looked

The listing sparked wider conversations about housing affordability, especially when compared to rising prices in cities like Cape Town

While some saw it as a rare opportunity, others questioned whether such pricing reflects broader accessibility in the property market

A simple property listing turned into a nationwide conversation, showing just how sensitive the topic of housing affordability has become in South Africa.

The picture on the left showed the real estate agent selling the affordable property. Image: @keeganwilliamsrealestate

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @keeganwilliamsrealestate on 15 April 2026 in Ferndale, Randburg, showcased a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit priced at R283,500, complete with a parking space. The clip went viral, not because of luxury features, but because of how unexpectedly affordable the property seemed.

The home appeared clean, secure and well-maintained, which added to the surprise. Many viewers pointed out that similar properties in other major cities, particularly Cape Town, would cost significantly more.

Affordable property listing sparks housing debate

The comparison sparked discussions about regional price differences and access to affordable housing. Online reactions were largely positive, with many praising the listing as a realistic entry point for first-time buyers. Others noted that properties at this price point are becoming increasingly rare, especially in urban areas where demand continues to push prices higher.

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While this listing stood out, it raised questions about whether affordable housing is becoming the exception rather than the norm for many South Africans trying to enter the property market. Some netizens started comparing it with Cape Town property market, saying the city needs to take notes. Most people have gone on social media to complain about property prices in Cape Town due to foreigners flocking to the city and competing with a stronger currency. Some even asked the real estate agent @keeganwilliamsrealestate for more details so they can purchase it.

The screenshot on the left showed him reviewing the R280 property listing in Randburg. Image: @keeganwilliamsrealestate

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Warren Fillies commented:

“It can’t be CPT?”

Tyc commented:

“There should be a website for people with lower incomes to find housing.”

GebzinskaNdaba commented:

“What the heck, rates and taxes are 70% of the bond value?”

Michael Voges commented:

“What’s the reason for selling?”

Nai_Adelaide commented:

“You should’ve flipped through the listing pictures so buyers get a proper idea.”

S.E Ngoepe commented:

“People need to check the estate finances; levies can suddenly increase.”

Shonchez Properties commented:

“With levies and rates, you’ll end up paying around R6000 monthly.”

OG Purp commented:

“I can afford it, but my credit history is bad. What can I do?”

Applecorp iPhone Reseller commented:

“Does the landlord or tenant pay the levy?”

The Phoenix Seeker commented:

“Cape Town must learn about pricing for locals.”

Incognigrooo commented:

“Are you available this weekend for viewing?”

Silent commented:

“Something is fishy about this.”

Dre’Shannon commented:

“Where exactly? I’m in Ferndale and interested.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to properties

Gauteng police raided a property belonging to a suspect linked to the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense, sparking reactions.

A Cape Town content creator used real Property24 listings to show how foreign ownership is pushing house prices out of reach for locals.

Wealthy foreign buyers are driving Cape Town’s luxury property market, spending around R2.8 billion on homes along the Atlantic Seaboard over the past year.

Source: Briefly News