Wealthy foreign buyers are driving Cape Town’s luxury property market, spending around R2.8 billion on homes along the Atlantic Seaboard over the past year

Ultra-luxury properties, including one sold for a record R100 million in Clifton, are in high demand

The attraction is further fuelled by international interest in the city’s coastal lifestyle and high-end architecture

Areas like Clifton, Cape Town have attracted international buyers. Image: Jeremy Jowell/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rich foreign buyers are increasingly snapping up properties along Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl, making up about a quarter of all sales in the city’s priciest neighbourhoods.

According to Business Tech, reports from the Seeff Property Group indicate that international buyers spent roughly R2.8 billion on homes in these areas over the past year.

Expert real estate agent weighs in.

Ross Levin from Seeff said the past year saw a strong demand, faster sales, and sellers achieving record prices, with overall sales reaching R11.3 billion.

The biggest growth came from ultra-luxury homes. An astonishing 116 properties valued over R20 million were sold, amounting to R4.2 billion in sales. The sale included one property that sold at a record-breaking R100 million rand in Clifton, Cape Town. Camps Bay had the most sales over R20 million, followed by Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, and the V&A Waterfront.

What's the attraction to Cape Town?

Levin said much of this growth is due to returning international buyers. Germans, British, Northern Europeans, and investors from across Africa are drawn by Cape Town’s coastal lifestyle, luxury architecture, and high-quality construction. Their interest allows sellers to ask for premium prices and is reshaping the property market. Additionally, ongoing developments, especially at the V&A Waterfront, continue to make the area more attractive to buyers. Levin says the Atlantic Seaboard now outperforms the rest of South Africa, with only a few luxury sales in Sandton and Johannesburg matching these levels.

In related news, Seef Group released data that indicated that the Western Cape's Garden Route is fast becoming a permanent base for South Africans with very wealthy bank accounts. Business Tech said that people are swapping city living for coastal towns, with the top three destinations being George, Plettenberg Bay, and Mossel Bay. The publication added that George's appeal lies in its mild climate, strong local economy, and solid infrastructure. Properties in areas in George, such as Kingswood, Welgelegen, Earls Court, and Kraaibosch Country Estate, are selling for between R5 million and R10 million, while rentals in the area range from an affordable R5 500 to a hefty R75 000 per month.

Some luxury homes in Clifton can cost up to R100 million. Image: stock photo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

