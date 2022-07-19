Cassper Nyovest has revealed that the chances of him getting back in the ring with fellow singer NaakMuziQ are slim

The rapper had previously promised his followers that he was going to go head-to-head with NaakMuziQ once more after losing their boxing match in Sun City in April

Cassper made the revelation while responding to a fan who had asked how the preparations for the rematch were going

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has disappointed fans who were looking forward to seeing him battle it out with fellow celeb NaakMuziQ in the boxing ring. The Amademoni hitmaker had hinted at a rematch after losing to NaakMusiQ in April.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that his rematch with NaakMuziQ may not materialise. Image: @casspernyovest and @iamnaakmuziq

Source: Instagram

Mufasa lost the match to NaakMuziQ at Sun City in April. The highly publicised showcase got peeps poking fun at Cass, but he promised to come back stronger in part two of the match.

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper recently revealed that the chances of redeeming himself as a champ are slim. Per the publication, Cass was responding to a fan who had asked about the rematch's progress.

The fan said they have waited a long time, and the rapper must give updates or let peeps know who his next opponent is. The Mama I Made It hitmaker responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I want that fight, but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them, maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all."

Julius Malema drops bombs on 'Podcast and Chill': "My attitude changes when I see a white man"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that MacG and Sol Phenduka are stepping up their game as far as guests on their show are concerned. The stars have racked in big wigs such as Dr John Kani, Jub Jub and now Julius Malema.

The EFF president sat with the top podcasters and discussed some personal issues. He touched on many issues, including his childhood, his parents, some of his beliefs and politics.

Julius Malema has been very vocal on the political scene, which may surprise many why his enemies haven't assassinated him. The politician believes it's because his ancestors are strong.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News