Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema has hit at the African National Congress, labelling the ruling party's officials clowns

Malema has shared a video clip on social media as his party, EFF, builds the momentum towards the upcoming local government elections

Juju’s video suggests he will be celebrating a victory but some people say his party is not a match for the ruling ANC

Economic Freedom Fightera leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the African National Congress, saying they are just nothing but clowns. Juju took to Twitter to share a short video clip as he hopes to beat the ruling party in the upcoming local government elections.

Malema shared a video of a man seen wearing church regalia and singing a hymn holding an iron. He sings and he seems to be in a celebratory mood and Malema feels they will be singing like the churchgoer after defeating the ANC in November.

South Africans are now attracted to the post and are sharing their views. Malema captioned his video:

"After dealing with @MYANC clowns decisively.”

EFF leader Julius Malema is taking a jab at the ANC. Image: @Julius_S_Malema/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Malema says under EFF rule Sassa recipients won't pay water and electricity bills, people in the suburbs will

In a related EFF story, Briefly News reported that as the local government elections are fast approaching, Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is hot on the campaign trail trying to secure as many votes as possible.

Malema told the residents of Bopheleng’s Ward 6 in the Vaal that under an EFF government, recipients of a Sassa grant will not be required to pay for water or electricity.

According to IOL, Malema stated that people who are living in suburban neighbourhoods would be the ones subsiding people who come from impoverished backgrounds.

Malema told his supporters that being a Sassa recipient meant that someone is of a poor status. He went on to say that the money people get from Sassa was not enough to cover water and electricity fees and an EFF government will not make the poor pay for these fees.

