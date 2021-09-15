EFF leader Julius Malema is making promises to his supporters as local government elections approach

He told his supporters that it was okay that they have to pay for water and electricity while they are Sassa beneficiaries

He went on to assure his supporters that under an EFF government, people living in the suburbs will help cover the cost of water and electricity

VAAL - As the local government elections are fast approaching, Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is hot on the campaign trail trying to secure as many votes as possible.

Malema told the residents of Bopheleng’s ward 6 in the Vaal that under an EFF government, recipients of a Sassa grant will not be required to pay for water or electricity.

According to IOL, Malema stated that people who are living in suburban neighbourhoods would be the ones subsiding people who come from impoverished backgrounds. Malema told his supporters that being a Sassa recipient meant that someone is of a poor status.

He went on to say that the money people get from Sassa was not enough to cover water and electricity fees and an EFF government will not make the poor pay for these fees.

Malema also criticised the government for making people who are poor pay for these basic services, reports TimesLIVE. He told supporters that an EFF government will create a database for municipalities that will exempt Sassa beneficiaries from paying these bills.

He added by doing this, Sassa beneficiaries will have the opportunity to support their families. He went on to encourage those gathered to vote for the EFF.

