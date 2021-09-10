The Economic Freedom Fighters are digging in their heels and say that they have nothing to hide or declare

Julius Malema explained that the party does not take donations over R100 000 and relies on money from the government to survive

Only three political parties have declared who their funders are while the remaining 502 had kept their secrets

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that his party has nothing to declare to the IEC.

He maintains that his party does not receive any donations and survives on the funds that the government and IEC provides.

Only three political parties, the ANC, the DA and Action SA declared their funders according to EWN.

News24 reported that Malema was adamant that the party had not received any donations over R100 00.

The party is currently being audited and Malema said that he was prepared to send the IEC the results of the audit.

EFF rallies for votes despite being 1 of 502 parties that didn’t divulge funding

Campaigns for the local government elections are ongoing and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has launched its 2021 campaign in Alexandra, Johannesburg. The party has, however, over the campaigning under Covid19 lockdown restrictions.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema stated that it was virtually impossible for political rallies to be held. Malema says the EFF will focus on big Metros on 1 November. Malema stated that they would be taking over all the Metros, starting with eThekwini.

"The country must move to Level 1," Malema demands political right to assemble

Previously, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander in Chief Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to demand the constitutional right to assemble.

Malema tweeted just before 9pm on Thursday night that in order for the upcoming municipal elections to be free and fair, then the country cannot remain on the current level of restrictions. Malema stated that South Africa has to move from the current Alert Level 3 regulations to Level 1 by the time local government elections come around.

He went on to say the current lockdown regulations are unsustainable and amount to tyranny in South Africa as well as the political space. Attached to his statement on Twitter was a poster encouraging people to vote along with the dates for voter registration weekend, which has been set for 18 and 19 September by the Independent Electoral Commission.

