EFF Rallies for Votes despite Being 1 of 502 Parties That Didn’t Divulge Funding

The Economic Freedom Fighters have begun campaigning for votes in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg

The party is one of 502 parties that did not disclose the donations they had made to the IEC due to the Party Funding Act

The Act says that any donation of more than R100 000 needs to be declared, but Malema maintains that they have not received that much money

Campaigns for the local government elections are ongoing and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has launched its 2021 campaign in Alexandra, Johannesburg. The party has, however, over the campaigning under Covid19 lockdown restrictions.

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema stated that it was virtually impossible for political rallies to be held. Malema says the EFF will focus on big Metros on 1 November. Malema stated that they would be taking over all the Metros, starting with eThekwini.

EFF rallies for votes despite being 1 of 502 parties that didn't disclose its party funding. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The EFF are one of 502 political parties that have not yet given the information of their funders out as they should have with the new Political Party Funding Act.

According to SABC News, Malema stated that the ANC is dead. He said that the EFF is going live as if they we alone and they will go through the elections without any contestation. Malema stated in a live interview with SABC News, that there was nothing to declare in terms of donations.

He explained that the EFF survives off of donations and money from Parliament, as well as the IEC and party levies. He confirmed that the EFF had not received any donations over R1 000.

A report by News24 revealed that on Thursday, the IEC shared its quarterly report on donations and funds given to political parties. The Act states that parties are instructed to reveal any and all donations that are about R100 000. The IEC then publishes all the declarations on a quarterly basis.

Mzansi reacts to the rally by the EFF

@Commander_C07 wrote:

"Julius Malema is a liability in our Democracy, Malema hates SAns with passion love foreigners and want them to get a job while our people are setting at home."

@NativeOfMzantsi wrote:

"'We're taking all the metros, we're taking all the municipalities, starting with Ethekwini, the ANC is dead, we're not going to wake up the dead' Julius Malema just now! Says the fake "son of the soil" who invites foreigners to come to invade our country illegally!"

"The country must move to Level 1," Malema demands political right to assemble

Previously, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander in Chief Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to demand the constitutional right to assemble.

Malema tweeted just before 9pm on Thursday night that in order for the upcoming municipal elections to be free and fair, then the country cannot remain on the current level of restrictions. Malema stated that South Africa has to move from the current Alert Level 3 regulations to Level 1 by the time local government elections come around.

He went on to say the current lockdown regulations are unsustainable and amount to tyranny in South Africa as well as the political space. Attached to his statement on Twitter was a poster encouraging people to vote along with the dates for voter registration weekend, which has been set for 18 and 19 September by the Independent Electoral Commission.

