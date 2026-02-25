The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has alerted Parliament to a possible meeting between a high-ranking official and illegal miners

Mantashe appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources to discuss illegal mining

African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula called for the allegations to be investigated at length and slammed Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe made accusations against Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, linked the Lesotho Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, with illegal mining in South Africa when he appeared before Parliament on 24 February 2026.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) Member of Parliament Vuyo Zungula posted a snippet of Mantashe speaking on his @ZungulaVuyo X account. Mantashe appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources to provide a progress update on the 6th Administration’s recommendations for illegal mining and updates on recent illegal mining activities.

Mantashe blasts Lesotho Prime Minister

Mantashe addressed Zungula and said that Matekane allegedly organised a two-hour meeting in Bloemfontein without making proper arrangements for a head of state visiting South Africa. Mantashe added that Matekane allegedly had a meeting with illegal miners. He added that the South African Police Service indicated that they were not aware that the Lesotho Prime Minister was in South Africa. He accused the Lesotho government of dishonesty. Mantashe called on Parliament to accelerate an investigation into the alleged meeting by the South African Police Service.

Zungula slams Mantashe

However, Zungula was not impressed by the allegations. He said that Mantashe spoke about Matekane because he was challenged after facing accusations of a lack of political will. He pointed out that Mantashe, as a senior government official, knew about the meeting, but the government did not act against Lesotho for the alleged meeting.

Minister Gwede Mantashe linked Sam Matekane to zama zamas.

“The government has never acted against that particular prime minister. Instead, it is something that he only raises because he is challenged about a question of a lack of political will,” he said.

View the exchange on X here:

South Africans question Mantashe

Netizens weighing in on X demanded answers from Mantashe.

Sya asked:

“How long did Mantashe know this? And what are they planning to do with this information after SAPS concludes its investigation?”

Lucky Malembe said:

“This is what happens when you have a weak military. Other countries take you for nothing.”

Obak added:

“He must be held accountable for his words. They are used to saying whatever and apologising afterwards.”

Luyolo Mkentane asked:

“What has he done with this information?”

Princess B wanted to know:

“Why isn’t the Minister pushing for deployment of serious defences at the border?”

