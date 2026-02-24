Brown Mogotsi provided details about his claims that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini were spies

The political fixer also spoke about his trip to Kenya to investigate allegations about the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner and the AmaZulu King

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the North West businessman's claims and ever-changing story about his trip to Kenya

Brown Mogotsi continued to change his story about a trip to Kenya to investigate General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. @Am_Blujay

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi’s investigations into Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini have raised more questions than answers.

The political fixer previously claimed that the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner and the AmaZulu King were Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spies. He alleged that General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu were involved in ensuring that coal from the Richards Bay Terminal is sent to Israel, which is an extension of the United States.

Mogotsi, a North West businessman, even claimed that he went to Kenya to investigate the claims, but his version of events kept changing, leaving many confused. He explained that he met a person named George, whom the late Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa referred him to. He could not produce any evidence of what his investigation found in Kenya.

Mogotsi questioned about his trip to Kenya

During the question-and-answer session after his testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, African National Congress (ANC) member Thokozile Sokanyile asked Mogotsi about who funded his trip to Kenya. He initially claimed that he paid for the trip himself, saying that it was done by EFT.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema then tried to enquire why Crime Intelligence would not pay for one of its agents to go to another country to investigate a matter. He asked Mogotsi if he would be able to produce a receipt of the EFT, but then the political fixer changed his tune.

Julius Malema grilled Brown Mogotsi about who paid for his trip to Kenya. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Mogotsi first said that several people contributed to the cost, before saying that a person who accompanied him to Kenya contributed towards the purchase of the flight tickets.

When asked for the person’s name, Mogotsi said he could not divulge it as it would put the person’s life in danger. He also let slip that the amount he received from the person was R5,000 as the cost of the flight ticket.

“We now know he was not alone on that trip; he was with someone else. And the name of the person shall be provided to the secretary of the committee,” Malema said.

Mogotsi then changed his story another time, saying that there was a third person who financially contributed to the trip, and that he travelled to Kenya with another person.

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s ever-changing story, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Mervin Govender said:

“I want what Brown is smoking.”

Page Thobekile asked:

“Why do almost all of his investigations not have evidence?”

Dumisani Nhlapo stated:

“I almost forgot how funny this one can be.”

Philah Sbuh said:

“They are just making up stories to cover themselves. General Mkhwanazi is innocent.”

Leoni Molenaar added:

“He’s making a fool of himself once again.”

Ntuthuko Shabalala stated:

“This clown watches James Bond movies too much.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya noted:

“Self-proclaimed secret agent. No one has come forward to say, ‘I used to work with him, or I was his boss’.”

