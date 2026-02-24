Brown Mogotsi testified about his relationship with suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

Mogotsi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he was summoned to testify about his alleged role in the South African Police Service

Mogotsi's take on his relationship with Matlala left people with questions, as some did not believe him

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has opened up about his relationship with attempted murder accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 24 February 2026.

According to SABC News, Mogotsi responded to a question from Advocate Maria Mokhaoetsi, one of the evidence leaders. Mokhaoetsi quizzed him about his financial relationship with Matlala. Mogotsi denied that he received any financial support or assistance from him. Mogotsi clarified that Matlala assisted him with technical knowledge about business. He asserted that Matlala did not provide him with any financial assistance. Mogotsi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee after he was subpoenaed.

Mogotsi's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Mogotsi also admitted that he had lied under oath to manipulate a police colonel to apply for a 25A form. Mogotsi said that he lied to Lieutenant Colonel Schnelle and told her that he was a politician at an unidentified minister's office. The 25A form, which allows law enforcement officers or agents to engage in undercover operations to detect, prevent, or investigate a criminal offence, was granted, and Mogotsi was able to record another colonel and submit a recording and transcription of the recording.

South Africans are unimpressed with Mogotsi

Netizens discussing Mogotsi's testimony did not believe him.

Mduduzi Mncube said:

"The nice thing about this is that there's evidence that money was paid to his foundation."

Dineo Sekgoro criticized Mogotsi.

"Brown Mogotsi has turned that inquiry into a comedy show."

Thabani T-Man Shandu observed:

"At the Madlanga Commission, he was cornered and admitted to receiving money from Cat Matlala."

Ishe Panaz said:

"That Parliamentary inquiry is a waste of time. Madlanga is doing all the work."

Victor Mabsa MK observed:

"He's denying everything."

