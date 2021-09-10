EFF leader Julius Malema went on social media to demand that the government move South Africa to Level 1 lockdown

Malema shared his dissatisfaction with lockdown regulations with his followers and said it amounts to tyranny

Malema seems to have rallied up his supporters but other Twitter users had concerns about Covid 19

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander in Chief Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to demand the constitutional right to assemble.

Malema tweeted just before 9pm on Thursday night that in order for the upcoming municipal elections to be free and fair, then the country cannot remain on the current level of restrictions.

EFF leader Julius Malema is demanding that the country to be moved to Level 1 ahead of the local government elections. : Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Malema stated that South Africa has to move from the current Alert Level 3 regulations to Level 1 by the time local government elections come around. He went on to say the current lockdown regulations are unsustainable and amount to tyranny in South Africa as well as the political space.

Attached to his statement on Twitter was a poster encouraging people to vote along with the dates for voter registration weekend, which has been set for 18 and 19 September by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Mzansi reacts to Malema's demands for Level 1

Malema's tweets never fail to get multiple responses from his supporters and non-supporters. Some users were concerned about the coronavirus and asked the leader of the Red Berets if he thought there wouldn't be Covid 19 at his rallies.

Another user reminded him that he once said that he would disregard the Covid 19 regulations and told him he forgets easily.

Here are some of the reactions Briefly News compiled:

@Mighty28220123 said:

"So, the COVID19 will not be around at your rallies?"

@TsiripaM said:

"I thought you listen to no one. Akere you said you will disregard Covid19 regulations, gape o lebala ka pela Sello hle..."

@CameronKendall said:

"My President, they are coming for you with more determination to ruin our name now more than ever. We can't allow this. We have a CONSTITUTIONAL right to assemble, and we are exercising it with or without their permission."

@Spiwo said:

"People must vaccinate in large numbers. The country will be opened. They are holding us back. We are having countless over 50s who are imprisoned by conspiracy theories about Covid19 vaccines. People are forced to be babysat if they don't take their health seriously."

Covid 19: Expected Presidential address may potentially ease restrictions

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is predicted to give a national statement after a coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting. Speculations around the presidential address point towards the permitted number of people at gatherings raising from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.

Additionally, off-site alcohol sales are predicted to be allowed from Monday to Friday until 6pm while onsite sales extend until 10pm, along with curfew being adjusted to 11pm to 4am.

Further speculations suggest that the government will look into the utilisation of incentives as a method to motivate people to get vaccinated while simultaneously utilising vaccination records in order to reward those who have already been vaccinated, according to TimesLIVE.

