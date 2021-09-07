Covid19: Expected Presidential Address May Potentially Ease Restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will allegedly present a national address following a coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting

It is expected that the presidential address will cover current lockdown regulations including the total number of people permitted at gatherings, curfew and alcoholic sales

The implementation of incentives as a way to promote vaccinations while additionally using vaccination records to reward those vaccinated is predicted

Speculations around the presidential address point towards the permitted number of people at gatherings raising from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors. Additionally, off-site alcohol sales are predicted to be allowed from Monday to Friday until 18:00 whilst onsite sales extend until 22:00 along with curfew being adjusted to 23:00 to 04:00.

Cyril Ramaphosa may be delivering a presidential address that could ease restrictions. Image: Filip Singer - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Further speculations suggest that the government will look into the utilisation of incentives as a method to motivate people to get vaccinated while simultaneously utilising vaccination records in order to reward those who have already been vaccinated.

Following the NCCC meeting, government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed that conversations with political parties and religious sectors will commence over the next few days according to TimesLIVE.

Following reports by News24 the amount of vaccinations received currently sits at 13 673 651.

Source: Briefly.co.za