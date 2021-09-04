President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that he has never avoided trying to meet the families of the Marikana tragedy

Ramaphosa said that it had not been possible to visit them in the past due to various stakeholders needed to be consulted

He also said that families have been paid R174 million in compensation and that some families still needed to be paid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that he has every intention of visiting the family of the victims of the Marikana tragedy who lost their lives in 2012.

Ramaphosa said that he has been unable to visit the families yet due to various groups needing consultation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he still plans on visiting the families of the Marikana tragedy. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

He assured South Africans that these issues are being worked on. He denied claims that the families of the victims had not been paid compensation.

Ramaphosa stated that R174 million has been released to the families but there are still some outstanding payments that are being finalised according to SABC News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The president told the National Assembly that he had never avoided visiting the families of the victims according to EWN.

At the time of the tragedy where 34 striking miners were killed by the police, Cyril Ramaphosa was a shareholder in Lonmin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers MPs' questions at the National Assembly

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at the National Assembly virtually to answer the various burning questions opposition party Members of Parliament had for the president on Friday.

Various topics such as the high unemployment rate, the Marikana massacre, the unrest as well as the murders that took place in Phoenix during the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal almost two months ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says laws need to tighten to protect whistleblowers

Briefly News previously reported following the murder of Babita Deokaran, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs to tighten laws to ensure that whistleblowers are protected.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa stated it was clear that since the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, the fight against corruption has intensified and as a result, South African laws and policies needed to be improved to protect individuals who stand up to corruption, according to TimesLIVE.

Deokaran, a Gauteng Health Department finance official, was tragically murdered in her driveway after exposing PPE corruption in the department. She was set to testify against top officials implicated in the tender procurement scandal and was the Special Investigating Unit's main witness.

Ramaphosa praised Deokaran's actions and stated that her bravery to stand up to corruption shows a commitment to uphold South Africa's democracy. He went on to say that South Africa can not let whistleblowers like Deokaran down.

Source: Briefly.co.za