President Cyril Ramaphosa wants children to learn about the harm corruption can cause in schools

The president also encouraged teachers to help shape school children to stay away from gender-based violence

Speaking that the annual Teaching Awards, Ramaphosa also asked teachers to decrease the dropout rate

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking his fight against corruption one step further.

He wants South Africa's educational system to including teachings about morals, values of democracy and the harmful impact of corruption.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Annual Teaching Awards in Kempton Park on Wednesday when he stated his desire for teachers to contribute to the raising of children and ensuring that they become good citizens.

The president stated that everyone is taught not to steal from a young age and he wants the same to be done with teachings about corruption, according to EWN. He also added that teachers should also play a role in teaching children not to participate in gender-based violence.

“You may not steal, you may not lie, and that is inculcated in our heads in our minds, and we know from a very young age," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa urges teachers to keep the dropout numbers low

During his address, Ramaphosa expressed his concern with the high dropout rate in South Africa. He petitioned teachers to keep the dropout rates below 25%.

He asked teachers to take initiative and track down school kids who drop out and ask them why they are not at school, according to 702. Ramaphosa added that during his campaign trail, he met a lot of families who have children that are no longer in school.

"If they leave school, you must find out why. Is it because you are boring and not exciting?" added Ramaphosa.

Teachers, according to Ramaphosa, play a critical role in the country's economy and must ensure that pupils complete schooling so that they have a greater chance of getting a quality job later on.

Rmaphosa also applauded teachers that worked extra during the pandemic to ensure that students continued with their studies as well as catered to students that may have been struggling with the new way of school.

