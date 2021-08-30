President Cyril Ramaphosa Says Laws Need to Tighten to Protect Whistleblowers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded Babita Deokaran and whistleblowers alike for their bravery in speaking out against corruption

Ramaphosa stated that while laws to protect whistleblowers who anonymously expose corruption exist, tighter laws are needed for public whistleblowers

Deokaran was murdered after exposing the Gauteng Department's of Health PPE tender corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Following the murder of Babita Deokaran, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs to tighten laws to ensure that whistleblowers are protected.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa stated it was clear that since the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, the fight against corruption has intensified and as a result, South African laws and policies needed to be improved to protect individuals who stand up to corruption, according to TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs stricter laws aimed at protecting whistleblowers. Image: Themba Hadebe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Deokaran, a Gauteng Health Department finance official, was tragically murdered in her driveway after exposing PPE corruption in the department. She was set to testify against top officials implicated in the tender procurement scandal and was the Special Investigating Unit's main witness.

Ramaphosa praised Deokaran's actions and stated that her bravery to stand up to corruption shows a commitment to uphold South Africa's democracy. He went on to say that South Africa can not let whistleblowers like Deokaran down.

“We cannot let them down. We must, and we will, ensure their disclosures result in prosecutions and do much more to ensure they are protected from harm," wrote Ramaphosa.

He went on to highlight that South African laws provide protection for individuals that report corruption anonymously, however, the country's laws need to also better protect those who speak out publicly, reports News24.

Ramaphosa further stated that individuals that attempted to silence whistleblowers and witnesses will not be successful and that their corruption will be exposed.

He encouraged South Africans to stand firm and send a clear message that the silencing of whistleblowers will not stop people from exposing corruption.

