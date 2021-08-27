The South African Police Services has had a breakthrough in the brutal murder of Babita Deokaran

Police confirmed that seven people have been arrested in connection to her murder in various pasts of Johannesburg

One suspect was found in possession of the gateway vehicle that was used and was arrested in the East Rand

JOHANNESBURG - Reports state that the police have arrested at least seven people suspected of being involved in the brutal murder of Babita Deokaran, who was set to be the Special Investigating Unit's witness in a PPE corruption scandal.

According to eNCA, the suspects were arrested after police raided several parts of Johannesburg on Thursday night. The takedown of the suspects was conducted by the Johannesburg SAPS K9 Unit, the Gauteng Serious Crimes Unit, the Johannesburg East Crime Unit, Fidelity Specialised Services and Community Active Protection.

The police in Johannesburg have arrested seven people linked to the murder of PPE corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran. Image: Babita Deokaran

According to reports by seasoned journalist Barry Bateman, five of the suspects were arrested in Rosentenville and a sixth suspect arrested in the East Rand was in possession of the vehicle used to flee the scene.

Police have recovered seven firearms and two vehicles that have been linked to the murder. According to News24, the suspects are expected to make an appearance in court next week, most likely on Monday.

Colonel Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson, says that all suspects are facing charges of murder but there is a likelihood that more charges will be brought against them.

Babita Deokaran: Foundations say murder of PPE tender witness was an organised hit

Briefly News previously reported that Amnesty International South Africa and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation have raised their concerns about the murder of Babita Deokaran. Deokaran was a senior Gauteng Health Department Finance official who was a witness in a scandal involving personal protective equipment.

The 53-year-old mother was shot dead earlier this week shortly after she dropped her child off at school. Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton believes that the murderers waited for Deokaran outside her house.

He stated that the killers planned a professional hit and even jammed the CCTV cameras in the area where she lived. Balton, according to EWN, visited Deokaran's house and saw her car covered in bullet holes.

Balton added that if the allegations that are emerging are true, then her murder was an "extremely professional" hit.

Source: Briefly.co.za