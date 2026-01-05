A Cape Town content creator shared how she made a filling meal for four using only R100 worth of ingredients

The video showed her buying items and then cooking them into two dinners and two lunch portions

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some saying the video helped them realise they waste money on food, and others questioning the monthly cost

A TikToker from Cape Town and sliced potatoes. Images: @olive_foodie

A TikTok content creator @olive_foodie, known for sharing budget meal ideas and helping people in need, posted a video on 3 January 2026 showing how she made a meal for four using only R100 worth of Shoprite ingredients. The Cape Town woman captioned her video:

"These R100 ingredients for a meal for 4 were amazing. Worskos bly maar lekker."

In the video, she walked viewers through her shopping trip at Shoprite, picking up a tin of baked beans, a packet of Champion boerewors, a pack of rice for R12.99, one onion for R2.73, three potatoes for R8.84, and a packet of tomato paste. She then showed how she prepared the meal by slicing the boerewors into bite-sized pieces, frying chopped onions in a pan, and adding the sausage.

After cutting up the potatoes, she added her spices and tomato paste to the pan, poured in some water so the potatoes could cook, then mixed in the baked beans once the potatoes were almost done. She cooked half a cup of rice separately and served the curry-style dish over the rice, making enough for two dinner portions and two lunch portions for the next day.

The video quickly went viral as many South Africans shared their thoughts on the recipe and the cost. Some viewers were inspired by the idea of stretching R100 into multiple meals, saying it made them rethink their own spending habits.

A woman showing how she prepared a meal for four with only R100. Images: @olive_foodie

SA shares thoughts on budget meals

Social media users flooded the comment section of TikToker @olive_foodie's clip with their opinions on the meal and the budget.

@sorrytothisman12 💜 admitted:

"You make me realise that I am wasting money on food 😭😭😭."

@NoxD wrote:

"January, your page is going to be very useful 🙏."

@Yaz said:

"Now this is content in such a beneficial way, helps many, thank you!"

@_strawberryshortcake🍓 calculated:

"R100x31 days= R3100 angeke ngilunge bye bafethu."

@olive_foodie responded:

"You going to eat all 4 meals at once?"

@Charlene Beets shared:

"Try R50 dinner for a family of nine. Five kids and three adults."

@SibongileDiosaMofokengMokhere gushed:

"I wish Shoprite could partner with you 🙏."

@stevie joked:

"Shoprite meat expires faster than Liverpool can score."

@Hayley 🇿🇦🇬🇧 said:

"I miss wors kos."

@larco suggested:

"You could do a whole meal for six with butternut squash, spinach, starch (potatoes, sweet potatoes or pap), beets and relish (tomato bredie) for less than R50."

@user60549925702282 added:

"A bit too expensive for one onion and a few potatoes at that price. Try local markets ☺️."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

