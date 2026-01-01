“In Cyril’s Economy?”: R4k Toblerone at Pick N Pay Stuns Woman and South Africans
- A Cape Town woman showcased a 4.5kg Toblerone priced at R3 999 on the shelf at a Pick n Pay store
- The popular brand of chocolate was 80cm long, which looked as if it was half the size of the woman's body
- While some people wondered if the massive treat was a solid chocolate bar, others thought there were mini versions inside the package
A Cape Town woman named Jade-Erin stunned the internet when she showcased a large 4.5kg Toblerone bar with a price tag of R3 999. The sweet treat, sold at Pick n Pay, quickly sparked chatter as shoppers questioned who would purchase the indulgent item.
Jade-Erin posted the clip on 24 December 2025, showing that the chocolate bar was roughly 80cm long, almost half the size of her body, as seen in a separate video. Containing creamy Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat, the same as the original, the jumbo-sized Toblerone is said to be great for large gifts, parties, or simply satisfying a major sweet tooth.
4.5kg Toblerone shocks South Africans
Many people flocked to the comment section in awe of the sheer size of the sweet, calorie-dense snack. People also debated whether it was a solid chocolate bar or mini Toblerones inside the package.
@mcoopen humorously asked:
"Is Pick n Pay buying their audacity at the same place Woolies is getting theirs?"
@aatikas_keratin said to the public:
"OMG! Someone needs to ask a staff member if they know if anyone has actually bought this and report back. We need to know."
@mark.pillay031 humorously stated:
"If I work more overtime, weekends, and public holidays, I can definitely afford to buy this in 2050."
A stunned @420minx commented:
"For chocolate? In Cyril's economy?"
Watch the TikTok video posted on Jade-Erin's account below:
