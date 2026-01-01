A Cape Town woman showcased a 4.5kg Toblerone priced at R3 999 on the shelf at a Pick n Pay store

The popular brand of chocolate was 80cm long, which looked as if it was half the size of the woman's body

While some people wondered if the massive treat was a solid chocolate bar, others thought there were mini versions inside the package

A Cape Town woman named Jade-Erin stunned the internet when she showcased a large 4.5kg Toblerone bar with a price tag of R3 999. The sweet treat, sold at Pick n Pay, quickly sparked chatter as shoppers questioned who would purchase the indulgent item.

Jade-Erin posted the clip on 24 December 2025, showing that the chocolate bar was roughly 80cm long, almost half the size of her body, as seen in a separate video. Containing creamy Swiss milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat, the same as the original, the jumbo-sized Toblerone is said to be great for large gifts, parties, or simply satisfying a major sweet tooth.

4.5kg Toblerone shocks South Africans

Many people flocked to the comment section in awe of the sheer size of the sweet, calorie-dense snack. People also debated whether it was a solid chocolate bar or mini Toblerones inside the package.

@mcoopen humorously asked:

"Is Pick n Pay buying their audacity at the same place Woolies is getting theirs?"

@aatikas_keratin said to the public:

"OMG! Someone needs to ask a staff member if they know if anyone has actually bought this and report back. We need to know."

@mark.pillay031 humorously stated:

"If I work more overtime, weekends, and public holidays, I can definitely afford to buy this in 2050."

A stunned @420minx commented:

"For chocolate? In Cyril's economy?"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Jade-Erin's account below:

