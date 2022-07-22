Former President Thabo Mbeki has warned that the country could see unrest due to South Africa's worsening state

He was speaking at the African National Congress’ Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte’s memorial service

Mbeki said SA could soon see its own version of the Arab Spring situation, which saw anti-government protests

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has been on the top of trending lists on social media for his remarks about the country’s current state. He was speaking at the African National Congress’ Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte’s memorial service when he said unrest could be brewing.

Former President Thabo Mbeki warned of unrest in South Africa while speaking at Jesse Duarte's memorial service. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Mbeki said South Africa could soon have its own version of the Arab Spring, which saw anti-government protests in Tunisia. According to a clip of the speech shared by eNCA, the former president said the country has a high number of unemployed and poor people, lawlessness, and corrupt leadership.

“One of my fears is that one of these days it’s going to happen to us,” he said.

Mbeki said one day, it’s going to explode.

He also laid some of the blame for the country’s worsening state at the feet of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mbeki said nothing has happened since he delivered the state of the nation address in February, in which he made promises to address the issues plaguing the country through an agreed comprehensive social compact, TimesLIVE reported.

He also called for Duarte to be honoured in practical and meaningful ways.

South Africans had conflicting views about former President Thabo Mbeki’s comments:

@x_koveni said:

“The audience clapping after Thabo Mbeki lambasted Ramaphosa shows the levels of incompetence and moronic behaviour of the ANC.”

@IamLebo_ wrote:

“Thabo Mbeki says there’s no national plan to address poverty, unemployment and inequality in the SA. This is worrying for me. Who is telling the truth and who is taking us for a ride?

@IqbalSurve commented:

“Former President Thabo Mbeki has been scathing Ramaphosa in recent days. I am glad that Mbeki has pointed out the dire state of the country with poverty and unemployment out of control. We need a youth-led Social Democratic Movement for change.”

@presidentdanti added:

“While Ramaphosa is failing to answer simple questions. Thabo Mbeki has nailed him in the coffin as the president with no plans for South Africa.”

Former President Thabo Mbeki slams members of ANC, says the public views them as “liars and thieves”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former president Thabo Mbeki criticised some members of the African National Congress and said citizens characterise the ruling party as made up of liars and thieves. He said the conclusion is justified because members make promises during manifestos and don’t fulfil them.

Mbeki was speaking at the ANC Youth League national youth task team political school on Sunday 22 May in Midrand when he made the comments. The theme for the event is “Rebuild, renew, revive, reimagine and reposition the ANCYL towards economic freedom in our lifetime, now or never”.

