Operation Dudula will march through Bronkhorstspruit near Pretoria and motorists are urged to avoid certain routes

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) gave the warning and said officers would be stationed at several routes

Some of the areas expected to be affected include Bronkhorstspruit Road, Zwana Street and Masombuka Avenue

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Motorists in Bronkhorstspruit have been cautioned to avoid several routes on Wednesday, 26 October.

Several areas will be blocked off as Operation Dudula members embark on a protest. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) gave the warning as members of Operation Dudula are expected to embark on a protest.

The march is believed to have been planned for mines in Bronkhorstspruit to hire South Africans instead of undocumented foreigners.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told TimesLIVE that some areas expected to be affected include Bronkhorstspruit Road, Zwana Street, Masombuka Avenue, the R513, and Mothibe Drive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Police will be stationed at various locations to monitor the march. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

According to The South African, Maseko Street, Marare Street, Ngwenya Avenue, and Mthimunye Street will be unaffected by the strike.

Operation Dudula plans to intensify the anti-immigration campaign throughout country, members hold media briefing

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Anti-foreigner group, Operation Dudula plans to intensify its campaign to rid the country of illegal foreign nationals.

Members of the movement will hold a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, 8 September.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the spokesperson of Operation Dudula Zandile Dabula said the group will be focusing on several pertinent issues. She said topics such as the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, Kalafong Hospital and the Department of Home Affairs will be discussed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News