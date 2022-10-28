President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to SA during his official State visit

The pair discussed ways to deepen business relations between SA and Spain at Union Buildings in Pretoria

Ramaphosa said South Africa planned on exporting more value-added goods and services to the Spanish Kingdom

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa told a Spanish business delegation that South Africa is opon for business.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged higher levels of foreign direct investment from Spain during Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's state visit. Image: Phill Magakoe

The delegation was led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is in the country on an official state visit and was at Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thurday, 27 October.

Sanchez was accompanied by Spain's industry, trade and tourism minister, Reyes Maroto and oversaw the signing of three declarations of intention.

President Ramaphosa encouraged higher levels of foreign direct investment from Spain while adressing business leaders from both nations, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the historical business relationship between SA and Spain, adding that there were 150 Spanish companies invested in the nation that have created over 20 000 jobs.

The president added that the main focus was to increase the report of South African value-added goods and services to Spain. Which include exporting mining equipment and technologies, advanced manufacturing, alternative energy equipment, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products and food processing equipment, News24 reported.

South Africans weigh in on increased cooperation between SA and Spain

Sceptical as always South Africans wandered where Ramaphosa explained how loadshedding affects business in SA.

Here are some comments:

@Busi58475464 joked:

"We're open for business but bring your own generator."

@Scelokakhumalo added:

"Ankole must also explain that the business will be operated by candlelight."

@Lion_For_Truth claimed:

"Dodgy business, yes"

