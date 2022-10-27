Businesses in the Sandton area will not be closing down despite warnings of a potential terrorist attack over the weekend

The United States of America Embassy in South Africa issued an alert on Wednesday, 26 October warning their citizens about the attack

South Africans are quite sceptical about the planned attack and have come up with all sorts of theories about the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Businesses in the greater Sandton area are ramping up security ahead of the weekend.

Sandton Terrorist Threat: Sandton City Says Business As Usual With Beefed Up Security

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the United States of America Embassy in South Africa issued an alert about a planned terrorist attack in Sandton over the weekend. The embassy warned its citizens to avoid large gatherings in the area.

Property management company Liberty Two Degrees issued a statement saying that they have been monitoring security at hotels, businesses, and retail hubs since the alert was issued on Wednesday, 26 October.

The property management group also communicated with law enforcement agencies and placed appropriate security measures in and around Sandton City, including Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The company added that the mall would be trading as normal on 29 and 30 October.

More countries issue warnings

The South African government has decided to downplay the threat issued by the US Embassy; however, more countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and France have warned their citizens to stay alert this coming weekend, reports BusinessTech.

Some of the potential threats include the Johannesburg Pride event, a comedy show by comedian Nik Rabinowitz, and peace talks between warring Ethiopian parties.

South Africans weigh in

@KeletsoR_ said:

"I know how this goes. They'll never reveal where the attack will take place but will try to mislead us to cause confusion and hit us unexpectedly in an area that is vulnerable. And they would never harm gays and Jews. I wouldn't be surprised if the attack happens in a township."

@shangase_mfundo said:

"Mina, I'm not buying this story, manje lama terrorist athumele I agenda before they attacked, and all this was picked up by the US, WELELE."

@mnrMOW said:

"Hold on, was that part of the “tip” from the Americans? South Africa is not an Islamaphobic country, so this would be really messed up. Again I am just suspicious the USA is suddenly finding these things because they are always itching to deploy their army."

Sandton terrorist threat: Organisers consider cancelling events as UK also raises alarm

Briefly News previously reported that event organisers in Sandton are considering shutting down activities and parties after a security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in the area.

The US embassy raised the alarm on Wednesday, 26 October, when it released a statement claiming that terrorists may be planning a coordinated attack in the greater Sandton area on Saturday, 29 October.

The exact time, method or place of the potential attack is unknown. But the UK and the US warned their citizens in South Africa to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings in the greater Sandton area during the weekend of 29 - 30 October 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News