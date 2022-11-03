A flue gas duct at Unit 1 of Eskom’s Kusile power station failed in two places due to extensive damage to a chimney

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the damage, and the unit is on forced shut down for repairs

Access to the area has been restricted, and it is anticipated that the power station may remain offline for several months

MPUMALANGA - Investigations are underway to determine what caused the extensive damage to a chimney at the Kusile power station.

The Kusile power station has been subjected to more damage. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Eskom said that a flue gas duct at Unit 1 of the station failed in two places last month. The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the flue gas duct exiting the sulphur dioxide absorber failed on the horizontal rubber expansion joint and the compensator.

The unit is on forced shutdown for pump repairs. Mantshantsha said investigations and assessments are being conducted to establish the cause of failure and the damage's extent.

He said it is anticipated that the unity may remain offline for several months, according to IOL. Access to the area has been restricted.

Mantshantsha said Eskom is consulting with specialists and the equipment manufacturer to establish how the plant can be restored quickly.

News24 reported that the Kusile power station is one of the world’s biggest coal-fired power plants and was meant to be completed in 2014 after being commissioned in 2007. However, the power station is expected to take until 2027 to rectify its design defects.

Mzansi angered by damage:

@SbuKhaba said:

“The plastic Power Station strikes again! Kusile.”

@BhejulaKaDyonta wrote:

“These Kusile issues are really starting to frustrate the hell out of me. Fault after fault without any form of accountability. Yes, it is new.”

