President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline to respond to the submissions made to the Section 89 independent panel is drawing closer

Several parties, including the EFF, submitted evidence related to the alleged cover-up of the robbery at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm

The panel is probing African Transformation Movement’s draft motion to determine if Ramaphosa should be ousted

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline to respond to the submissions made by some members of the National Assembly to the Section 89 independent panel is looming.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has six days to respond to the submissions to the Section 89 panel. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The Section 89 panel gave Ramaphosa 10 days from Friday, 28 October to respond to the information submitted. The window for submissions ended on Thursday, 27 October.

Several parties, including the African Transformation Movement (ATM), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made submissions. The panel is probing ATM’s draft motion to determine if Ramaphosa should be stripped of his title.

According to SABC News, at least 266 of the 400 members of the National Assembly are required to vote in favour of the motion to remove a President from office under Section 89 of the Constitution.

The alleged cover-up of the robbery at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo sparked questions regarding his ability to hold office. The president is facing four charges, including improper reporting of the crime, and a conflict of personal interests with his official position.

The panel is only at liberty to recommend whether the president should face an impeachment inquiry, EWN reported. However, the final decision will rest with the National Assembly.

Citizens react to the drama:

Kuvha Tshilamatanda said:

“Parliament and the investigation process are running parallel so just because the matter is under the law enforcement agencies Ramaphosa allow to remain silent until such investigation is finalized I hope Parliament members are aware of this they are just making noise for political reasons!”

Mabwedza Lameck posted

“Parliament should have asked the court to force him to answer the questions. If refuses like Zuma did during the state capture, then Ramaphosa must be sent to prison for contempt of court without a trial. It is that simple to deal with arrogance Ramaphosa.”

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini commented:

“Ramaphosa is a smooth talker this Phalaphala scandal would be water under the bridge come early next year.”

Bongani Mbanjwa wrote:

“National Assembly members are submitting different versions of what happened at your farm. More like they are running helter-skelter like headless chickens trying to find something. Had it been a genuine complaint, they would have collectively submitted one version or at least combined whatever they have to build a strong case. They are divided and they will fall. Just prepare to pay what is due to SARB and SARS.”

Mkhulu Nzunzu Maphanga added:

“He will respond as soon as he gets time. Don’t be surprised.”

Source: Briefly News