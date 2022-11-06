The Economic Freedom Fighters has said that they are looking forward to getting more votes from the Eastern Cape in the coming elections

The opposition party's president made the sentiments during the closing of the just-ended Eastern Cape People’s Assembly

He also put the province on heavy blast for the lack of women in top positions in the party

East London - EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned the voters in the province for failing to elect any women into the top five at the just-ended Eastern Cape People’s Assembly.

Julius Malema has called out the EFF in the Eastern Came for not electing women into the top five. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the red berets said he was not proud that the voters felt no women were worthy of being in the top five.

According to Eye Witness News, the party leader told his supporters that he would never be proud of people who do not empower women. he said:

"Because I will never be proud of anything that doesn't have women in it. It's a failure to all of you. It's a disrespect from all of you. You don't see even a single woman to be worthy to be part of the top five."

SABC News also noted that Malema said his party hopes to get more votes from the province in the upcoming elections. Per the publication, the opposition party garnered more than 155 000 votes when South Africans went to the polls the last time. He added:

"If we are not number one, we are number two and if are equal number two it means there is now a winner and all of them is under 50% they must come to EFF to beg to go with EFF in government."

