Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina is in hot water with the African National Congress in Gauteng

The Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee will charge Masina for ignoring the order to withdraw the motions of no confidence against Tania Campbell

Mayor Tania Campbell was returned to the helm of the City of Ekhuruleni after a power-sharing deal between the ANC and EFF fell apart

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is gunning for Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina after he refused to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell last month.

Mzwandile Masina will be charged by the ANC in Gauteng for refusing to follow orders. Image: @TheLegalSA/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

The motion of no confidence resulted in Campbell being ousted from the mayoral position and the City of Ekuruleni going without a mayor for three weeks.

The Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has subsequently decided, on Wednesday, 9 October, to charge Masina and his regional executive for ignoring the instructions from higher structures.

The disciplinary action comes after a power-sharing deal between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the ANC in Ekurhuleni fell apart when negotiations reached a deadlock.

According to EWN, The deal between the two parties involved unseating the Democratic Alliance-led coalitions in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Mogale City.

Masina's bid to return the ANC to the metro was a dismal failure, as Campell was reinstated as mayor of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, 8 October, beating ANC candidate Jongiziwe Dlabathi, TimesLIVE reported.

Masina's actions and failures in Ekurhuleni set the chairperson against the Gauteng PEC. Masina allegedly stepped out of the meeting on Wednesday night to conduct an hour-long meeting with eNCA, further sparking the ire of the PEC.

Economic Freedom Fighters help Tania Campbell get re-elected as City of Ekurhuleni mayor

In a related story, Briefly News reported that in what seems to be a scene from a movie, ousted mayor Tania Campbell has been re-elected as the mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor was voted out after the African National Congress (ANC) tabled a motion of no confidence against her.

According to News24, a special council sitting was held on Tuesday, 8 November, to elect a new mayor. Campbell was voted back in with 124 votes. She was up against the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who failed to get enough votes after his political organisation walked out.

