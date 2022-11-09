The Woman King star Thuso Mbedu has weighed in on South African politics after seemingly watching the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

The international actress quoted Mzansi media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, in the latest post she shared on her timeline

Social media users agreed with Thuso, adding that these days local politicians only care about money and power instead of the citizens

World-renowned actress Thuso Mbedu has weighed in on Mzansi politics. The Woman King star took to her timeline to share her thoughts on the country's state of affairs.

‘The Woman King’ starThuso Mbedu has weighed on the country's politics. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso, who has relocated to the US, seemingly watched the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG featuring Sizwe Dhlomo. Sizwe touched on the country's current political situation during his interview.

Thuso Mbedu took to Twitter and quoted a remark Sizwe made when he was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast. She tweeted:

" 'What has happened to politics: it has just become a fast track to riches […] whereas ideally […] what it should be is a fast track to leadership' - Sizwe Dhlomo."

Peeps took to her timeline and agreed with her post. Many said nowadays politics is all about money and power.

@Bahle_Dee wrote:

"A sad reality is that this thing is all about money and power, that's it."

@BabyPana23 said:

"It’s a movie now."

@Gomza49263288M commented:

"True, we lack leadership. Real leaders are born with the necessary skills, knowledge and talent to advance the people and the country. But nowadays it's all about money and power, sad reality."

@AndaLo_ wrote:

"African politics will humble you, my sister."

@Aguataboy said:

"We've got leaders who have failed us. They've forgotten the essence of why they're in power."

@Voys_ZA added:

"Sad truth, you would think a Billionaire would do differently."

Thuso Mbedu visits local school and Wits University

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu was back in Mzansi ahead of the premiere of The Woman King in Mzansi cinemas on 30 September. The award-winning actress took to her timeline and shared that she visited a few schools on 27 September.

Apart from motivating school kids, the stunner also visited the Wits School of Arts. She studied at the same institution before she made it in the US.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a video of herself being warmly welcomed by the university's arts students. At the time, the KZN-born actress revealed that her next stop was her home province when one of her followers asked where she's going next.

Source: Briefly News