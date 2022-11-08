A woman who was following Tokyo Sexwale's wedding claimed that ladies in their 20s were chasing a certain lifestyle

The topic brought about a massive discussion among Mzansi peeps who believe that his wealth plays a factor in it

The news of the union has become quite popular in the country, with South Africans sharing their views about it all

A woman who followed Tokyo Sexwale's wedding had stirred the pot on the socials by saying that ladies in their 20s were having a certain lifestyle.

@kekeletso_Ma gave the hot take on Twitter and quoted a video of the South African billionaire having a happy time with his 24-year-old wife. The union has become national news and the talk of the town because of the very large age difference.

Young women pursuing older men is nothing new. The term sugar daddy is quite popular in today's dating culture, so to assume that some woman chase after men for a particular lifestyle isn't too far off.

Many people look down on ladies who do such, while others think there is no harm in it. See the interesting responses below:

@Cashflow_yonela said:

"Akekho umuntu ona 20s one feelings for someone above 50. Indlala nje..."

@NosiiVilakazi mentioned:

"Insomi sana! Marry someone who is older than your own Father?? What about isdima sakho?!"

@Pan_dulum commented:

"The reason why I don't get excited by any women. And funny thing is, they can build their own wealth but they just want quick money."

@Simni89 posted:

@Alphacode__ said:

"One thing about women is they will marry anyone. Wena as a guy in his 30s marry a 20 year old and all hell will break loose."

@_Zukoh_ mentioned:

"Girls are just hungry these days. Yindlala yonke lena eyenza lento. There's no way that this girl finds Tokyo attractive, in 10 years Tokyo will be 80."

@osiristhe1 shared:

@Lady_Ndina asked:

"Would you still assume it's money even if he was broke?"

