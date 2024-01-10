Defense Minister Thandi Modise revealed that South Africans paid almost R139 million in the past five years for catering on President Cyril Ramaphosa's jet, Inkwazi

DA leader John Steenhuisen requested Modise to furnish a detailed breakdown of catering costs for each Inkwazi flight over the last three financial years and from April 2023 onward

The Inkwazi, the presidential jet, is managed by the SA Airforce and can carry 18 passengers and six crew members

In a recent parliamentary statement, Defence Minister Thandi Modise disclosed that South Africans have contributed nearly R139 million over the last five years to cover the catering expenses for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation aboard the presidential jet, Inkwazi.

According to TimesLIVE Minister Thandi Modise's office revised the figures initially provided.

According to Modise's spokesperson, Amos Phago, the initially presented numbers pertained to the overall operational expenses of the jet. Phago clarified that the summary submitted to parliament encompassed various associated costs, including fuel, flight clearance, flyover fees, parking, airport handling fees, crew accommodation, stopovers, and refuelling.

In response to DA leader John Steenhuisen's inquiry, Modise was asked to provide a breakdown of catering expenses for each flight of Inkwazi spanning the past three financial years and from April 2023 onwards.

Modise clarified that the journey to London was not a direct flight originating from South Africa. Instead, it was a segment of a presidential flight that commenced in South Africa and travelled to Washington DC in the United States, with a layover in Las Palmas. The purpose of this trip was for President Ramaphosa to participate in a working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, spanning from September 15 to September 17, 2022.

Modise clarified that the catering expenses accounted for all segments flown by the aircraft.

"The air force receives invoices covering all onboard catering and associated requirements for each leg of the aircraft's journey, with these costs included in the overall catering price."

Steenhuisen stated that the jet would be sold in a DA administration, and the country's leaders would opt for commercial flights, aligning with the travel practices of leaders from nations at a similar economic level as South Africa.

