The state has withdrawn all charges against Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, including rape, attempted murder, and assault

Jub Jub faced these allegations from Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu, leading to multiple court appearances before the charges were dropped

Fans are now urging the musician and TV presenter to sue his accusers for defamation

Controversial musician and television presenter Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, is a free man after the state withdrew the charges against him.

Jub Jub's case withdrawn by the state

Jub Jub can finally live as a free man following the recent development in his court case. The star has been in and out of court following the damning allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu. Du Pont caused a stir on social media when she revealed that the TV host raped her in front of her sister. She also shared that the ordeal happened for two years.

This saw Jub Jub handing himself to the police and was arrested for several charges, including rape and molestation. Fast forward a few months and several court appearances later, the state withdrew Jub Jub's case. An X user with the handle @ManqobaMchunu shared the news on social media. The post read:

"State withdraws all charges against television presenter and rapper Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye. He was facing 3 counts of rape, 2 of attempted murder and 1 of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for incidents."

Fans urge Jub Jub to sue those who accused him

Social media users have no chill. Many headed to the timeline to urge Jub Jub to take legal action against those who accused him of rape and attempted murder.

@Mshake7 said:

"He must sue the complainants for defamation!"

@NjabsMajola wrote:

"Now it is his turn to do likewise."

@OwnerHoney said:

"Siyajabula ngoJubjub."

@llutladi commented:

"Some people can ruin your career for good. The state must now arrest those fools."

Amanda du-Pont to Masechaba Ndlovu; the women who accused Jub Jub of abuse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following Amanda du-Pont's touching video about her alleged abuse ordeal, Masechaba Ndlovu came forward and told her story.

Following Jub Jub's interview on Podcast And Chill with MacG, Amanda du-Pont went on Instagram and shared a video accusing Jub Jub of abuse.

