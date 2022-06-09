Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to share a hilarious video of herself butchering a cool dance routine at Somizi's recent event

The stunning media personality admitted that she has two left feet after she dismally failed to follow all the dance steps

The star's fans and celeb friends, including Somizi, agreed that Mimi definitely needs private dance lessons before she hits the dancefloor again

Mihlali Ndamase is a bad dancer and she knows it. The stunner took to social media to share a hilarious clip of herself butchering a dance routine.

Mihlali Ndamase admitted that she's a bad dancer after sharing a hilarious clip. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

The media personality was at Somizi Mhlongo's star-studded #LTDWSomizi launch when she tried out the cool dance move. She was dancing with other Mzansi A listers who were all rocking designer pyjamas.

Taking to Instagram, Mihlali admitted that she has two left feet. She was thinking about the good times she had with industry peers at Somizi's pyjama event. Mihlali cationed her post:

"Reminiscing on a fabulous evening at the #LTDWSomizi launch, your sis has two left feet so when all else fails she does what she knows best, strike a pose. I need dance classes."

Her fans and celeb friends laughed out loud at the clip. Many of them agreed that she needs dance classes.

Somizi commented:

"Come for private lessons."

nthabisengmogoane said:

"Still love you with your two left feet Mihlali."

_tangih commented:

"Mimi was fighting with those steps, but you're gorgeous sweetie."

_mpho_dlamini wrote:

"You're such a lady, even when you're dancing."

lisalovesher added:

"You are such a celebrity, Mimi. Literally I feel like people wanna be around you coz you're so beautiful and welcoming and so kind. Beyonce we influencer."

