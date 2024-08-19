Sithelo Shozi recently turned heads with her designer outfit and had social media buzzing

The media personality paired together Dolce & Gabbana tights with a matching shirt and sparked a cocktail of reactions from netizens

While others admired her beauty and hourglass figure, some bashed Sithelo's style

Sithelo Shozi's Dolce & Gabbana outfit sparked mixed reactions online.

Social media had a lot to say after seeing how Sithelo Shozi stepped out in full designer, from head to toe, but not everyone was pleased.

Sithelo Shozi rocks designer outfit

One thing about Sithelo Shozi is that she always makes a statement, and her latest social media updates caused quite a buzz online.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 30-year-old media personality rocked designer from head to toe while casually showing off her impeccable taste for the finer things.

She paired a R22K silk Dolce & Gabbana shirt with a pair of matching Dolce & Gabbana tights worth over R8K.

She completed her look with yellow D&G Keira floral-appliqué patent leather sandals valued at over R19K and a white handbag - very demure, very cutesy:

Mzansi reacts to Sithelo Shozi's outfit

Netizens couldn't get enough of the Porsche princess' beauty and stunning figure, and sang her praises:

qophelo_ndwandwe hyped Sithelo up:

"Girl, listen!"

RefilweSeboko was stunned:

"Oh my, she is pretty!"

siyabunny wrote:

"Here comes the sun."

insimbiedlaezinye posted:

"Very much so out of reach, honourable mayor."

Meanwhile, others felt that the mix of prints in her outfit was tacky, and called her out:

Father_zeus bashed Sithelo's look:

"I'm not one to spread negativity on the socials, but this is not what we'd call 'impeccable style.'"

Deee___ claimed:

"South African celebs always want to show off the expensive brands they wear; that's why they lack style so much."

moo_lwe_li was curious:

"She can't afford a stylist?"

