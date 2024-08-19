Sithelo Shozi Gets Mixed Reactions With R50K Dolce & Gabbana Look: “She Can’t Afford a Stylist”
- Sithelo Shozi recently turned heads with her designer outfit and had social media buzzing
- The media personality paired together Dolce & Gabbana tights with a matching shirt and sparked a cocktail of reactions from netizens
- While others admired her beauty and hourglass figure, some bashed Sithelo's style
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Social media had a lot to say after seeing how Sithelo Shozi stepped out in full designer, from head to toe, but not everyone was pleased.
Sithelo Shozi rocks designer outfit
One thing about Sithelo Shozi is that she always makes a statement, and her latest social media updates caused quite a buzz online.
Taking to her Instagram page, the 30-year-old media personality rocked designer from head to toe while casually showing off her impeccable taste for the finer things.
She paired a R22K silk Dolce & Gabbana shirt with a pair of matching Dolce & Gabbana tights worth over R8K.
She completed her look with yellow D&G Keira floral-appliqué patent leather sandals valued at over R19K and a white handbag - very demure, very cutesy:
Mzansi reacts to Sithelo Shozi's outfit
Netizens couldn't get enough of the Porsche princess' beauty and stunning figure, and sang her praises:
qophelo_ndwandwe hyped Sithelo up:
"Girl, listen!"
RefilweSeboko was stunned:
"Oh my, she is pretty!"
siyabunny wrote:
"Here comes the sun."
insimbiedlaezinye posted:
"Very much so out of reach, honourable mayor."
Meanwhile, others felt that the mix of prints in her outfit was tacky, and called her out:
Father_zeus bashed Sithelo's look:
"I'm not one to spread negativity on the socials, but this is not what we'd call 'impeccable style.'"
Deee___ claimed:
"South African celebs always want to show off the expensive brands they wear; that's why they lack style so much."
moo_lwe_li was curious:
"She can't afford a stylist?"
Gogo Skhotheni shows off banging body
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Skhotheni showing off the final results after her cosmetic surgery.
The sangoma flaunted her stunning figure in a body-hugging jumpsuit, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her transformation:
bongekilenene said:
"The hair, the body, stunning!"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za