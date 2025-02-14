Mihlali Ndamase stunned on Valentine's Day 2024, sharing a sultry video on Instagram that showcased her curves and red hair, captivating fans and celebrities

Mihlali Ndamase turned things up a notch this year with her Valentine's Day dress-up. The stunner ate and left no crumbs with her video, which is already making rounds on different platforms.

Mihlali Ndamase's stunning Valentine's Day video impressed fans.

Mihlali Ndamase sizzles in hot video

Mihlali Ndamase never misses when it comes to Valentine's Day content. The star has set the bar very high, and every year, fans look forward to her posts on Valentine's Day.

Although Mihlali has not posted her man after her drama with controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe, the star has been living large in Ghana. Taking to her Instagram page on Valentine's Day, Mihlali shared a video that shook social media users.

The star left fans drooling with the saucy video. In the clip, Mimi flaunted her famous curves in some sultry numbers. She captioned the video:

"This Valentines, I'm the love story 🌹 Happy Valentine's Day loves!"

How has Mihlali celebrated Valentine's Day in the past?

Mihlali Ndamase is the undisputed queen of Valentine's Day. Each year, the YouTuber pulls out all the stops to deliver an unforgettable look in 2022. The star had the rumour mill spinning after she shared a video. Some even hinted that Mihlali's Valentine's Day video was a pregnancy announcement.

Fast forward to 2024, the star also delivered a look that she could only pull off. Mimi To go with the Valentine's Day theme, Mimi dyed her hair red, and fans loved the look. Many agreed that the red hair looked good on her. Although some were not feeling her white dress, Mihlali still turned heads with the look.

Fans react to Mihlali Ndamase's Valentine's Day look

Fans admitted that they were looking forward to seeing Mihlali's Valentine's Day looks this year. Fans, including celebrities, flooded her page with admiration.

@thuliphongolo said:

"NO shut up, MERRY ME! What???? 😍🥰"

@pamela_mtanga wrote:

"Valentine’s Day always belongs to you 🤩🤍"

@vintagenation_za commented:

"Watching for the 5th time now!!!❤️‍🔥❣️❤️‍🔥❣️❤️‍🔥"

@bonolo_mphamo said:

"Okay so now that you’ve posted Valentine’s Day can end 👐🏽❤️🥹"

@foyinog added:

"oh Mimi please have mercy 🔥"

Mihlali Ndamase's Valentine's Day video left fans salivating.

Mihlali Ndamase embraces her spiritual journey

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase had a rather turbulent year in 2024, and it's clear that she's ready to leave all the drama behind her.

The influencer had to soldier through abuse allegations and cosmetic surgery suspicions, and she is still standing strong.

