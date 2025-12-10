Thandolwethu 'Olly' Zondi shared that he liked one of his co-stars on the new Netflix rom-com Love and Wine

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Olly Zondi shared a screenshot of himself shooting his shot at his co-star during his high school days

Zondi's co-star responded to his confession in the comments and confirmed seeing his high school DM years after

Olly Zondi confessed his love for Thando Thabethe. Image: ollyzondi, thando_thabethe

Rising star Thandolwethu “Olly” Zondi has opened up about his crush on one of his co-stars in the Netflix rom-com Love and Wine.

Thandolwethu Zondi also shared that it was a full-circle moment when he portrayed his crush’s interest in the new Netflix rom-com.

Zondi stars as Nathi, a down-to-earth guy who trades lives with a prestigious wine farm heir and his childhood friend Ovee, played by Ntobeko Sishi.

While Ovee tries to win Amahle’s heart by pretending to be humble and broke, Nathi lives it up in high society, eventually falling in love with Lena, the sharp, sceptical winery manager, played by Thando Thabethe.

Thandolwethu 'Olly' Zondi confesses his love for Thando Thabethe

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Olly Zondi shared on his official Instagram account that he had a huge crush on Thando Thabethe and even shot his shot by asking her to be his date at his high school’s Matric dance. Part of the caption reads:

“I had this huge crush on a celebrity when I was in high school. From possibly grade 8 right through to matric, I had a celebrity crush on one person and one person only, Thando Thabethe😹 Even asked her to my MD gents 😭😭”

Olly Zondi shared a screenshot of his DM asking Thando Thabethe to be his date. He explained how starring alongside her was a full-circle moment. Part of the caption read:

“Like, can you fathom how much of a full circle moment I had when shooting ‘Love and Wine’!!?😹 from high school celebrity crush, to sharing a world stage and having edits, is CRAZY😹😭😭 We were on set shooting our scenes when she discovered the DM, after I had tagged her in that last video. Lord Jesus, I love Your work 😹❤️”

Zondi gave Thando Thabethe her flowers and expressed how working with her on Love and Wine was a privilege.

See the post below:

Thando Thabethe reacts to Olly Zondi's confession

In the comments, Thando Thabethe confirmed that she had discovered that he had sent her a message asking her to be his matric dance date. Thabethe also shared how it was a pleasure working with Zondi and wished him the best in his future endeavours. Thabethe’s comment read:

“Ncaaaw the cutest discovery 😂!!!! You’re the absolute best Olly, can’t wait to see what God does in your life next ❤️…. Blessed to have worked with you too!!!”

Thando Thabethe reacted after Olly Zondi confessed his love for her. Image: ollyzondi, thando_thabethe

