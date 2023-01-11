One woman can’t wait to leave work as when she comes home every day, her father and son are waiting

Twitter user @Penelope_Makala shared a cute picture of what she sees when she comes home

People told the woman to cherish this every day as it is something only some dream of

Not everyone is blessed to have a whole and caring family. One woman is lucky to come home to both her son and her father waiting on the verge for her every single day.

Twitter user @Penelope_Makala cherishes coming home to her father and son waiting for her. Image: Twitter / @Penelope_Makala

When you have a child you realise the power and value of family more than ever before. This woman has a father who cherishes her son and there is nothing more a mother could ask for.

Twitter user @Penelope_Makala shared a picture of her son sitting outside their house with his grandfather, waiting for her to return home from work.

Penelope feels blessed to come home to this moment every day and does not take it for granted as she knows tomorrow is not a given.

“Guys every day when I come home, I find Papa and my Son waiting at the gate . I wonder if there's a better feeling than this ”

The people of Mzansi get the feels over the cute picture

This is a moment many dream of. A lot of people reminded the woman to cherish it as she has clearly been blessed.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@SMukwakungu said:

“The smile on your son's face is so radiant. Cherish these moments, Queen Penelope.”

@KamogeloMoriri0 said:

“That’s me and my son every time when his mother works late.”

@IsaacNetshituni said:

“Some moments are priceless, for sure moment they see you, they just feel happy that you are home safe.”

@FakOfakayo1 said:

“I'm sure my father would do the same if he was still alive. Cherish these moments...”

@LeoBlaq27 said:

“Some of us never experienced beautiful moments like this ❤️”

