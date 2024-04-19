Self-taught artist Dr Esther Mahlangun has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of South Africa (Unisa)

Dr Esther Mahlangu is known for her bold, large-scale contemporary paintings that reflect her Ndebele heritage

She has gone on to open up a school in her home village and was named the first woman artist to be commissioned to decorate a BMW car

South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu is flagging her name high as she bagged an honorary doctorate from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was honoured with a UNISA doctorate. Image: Esther Mahlangu

Source: Instagram

Dr Esther Mahlangu receives an honorary doctorate from UNISA

According to the media release seen by Briefly News, the self-taught artist was acknowledged for her aptitude in mathematics. The Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Mathematics degree. The event was held at the Unisa Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria on Tuesday, 16 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Unisa confirms that Dr Esther's work surpasses art by bestowing her an honorary degree in mathematics.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Autumn Graduation season, Unisa principal and vice-chancellor professor Puleng LenkaBula said the following:

“Here at Unisa we recognise Dr Mahlangu’s work as something that transcends art. It is our firm conviction that her work is a form of mathematics and should thus be recognised as such. As an African university, we have a responsibility to recognise and affirm our Indigenous knowledge systems and to ensure that they do not play second fiddle to other knowledge systems in the world”.

The self-taught artist opens a school

The multi-award-winning, globally acclaimed visual artist is well-known for her striking, expansive modern paintings that reflect her Ndebele ancestry. In addition to producing unique and avant-garde artworks that pay homage to her past, she also imparts her knowledge and abilities to the public and younger generation.

In her hometown, she founded an art school where she teaches adults and children the traditional Ndebele painting and beadwork techniques.

Dr Esther became the first female artist commissioned to decorate a BMW automobile in traditional Ndebele fashion in 1999, the first "African Art Car." The South African national treasure has inspired many people in all spheres of life.

Meet the first black female PhD in applied data science from the University of Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman is changing the narratives after being named the black female recipient of PhD in Applied Data Science from the University of Johannesburg.

According to the University of Johannesburg News, a lady named Khensani Xivuri graduated from the institution in 2024 with flying colours. The woman obtained a PhD in Applied Data Science from the university.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News