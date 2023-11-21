Dr Esther Mahlangu's 88th birthday celebration painted TikTok timelines with cultural vibrancy

Videos of the party show the legendary Ndebele artist decked out in traditional clothes and dancing

Mzansi people joined the TikTok festivities and wished the iconic star a joyful trip around the sun

Dr Esther Mahlangu celebrated her 88th birthday with her loved ones. Image

Dr Esther Mahlangu's 88th birthday on TikTok is like a virtual art party. She turned a year older on 11 November.

Mahlangu is seen in the videos wearing her traditional clothes, spreading good vibes at the colourful bash.

Birthday videos go viral

The clips were uploaded on TikTok by @thulanigatshamrhetjha and have clocked over half a million views collectively.

Mahlangu is renowned for creating striking, large-scale contemporary paintings that draw inspiration from her Ndebele heritage.

Esther Mahlangu receives a gift

Staying true to her brand, her grandchildren gifted her with a beautiful Ndebele blanket made by Aranda Textiles.

Watch the video below:

Birthday wishes for Esther Mahlangu

Even though Mahlangu's fans couldn't be there in person, they came together on the social media platform to wish Mahlangu all the best for her birthday.

The comments section is buzzing with well wishes, proving that even on TikTok, people can celebrate like one big family.

@busi_mthembu01 said:

"Just after Yandas video talking about her gran."

patriciamogale3 stated:

"Happiest gogo wethu sonke."

@su_.esposa posted:

"Literally wrote an exam about her."

@thoko40 commented:

"Happy birthday to Gogo Mahlangu."

@mcebonkosi1 mentioned:

"Konje magogo keeps that toolie besides her."

@tshepi12 wrote:

"Happy zaloday gogo uzimu abe nawe."

@augustinemoleko31 said:

"Happy birthday mama ukhule u khule."

@kutlwisiso added:

"Happy birthday gogo. Pretty please can I see that beautiful pink dress."

@kgaugelo posted:

"Happy birthday God bless you with many more years to come. "

Dr Esther Mahlangu beaten tied up and robbed

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police are probing an incident in which globally renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked.

The attackers stole her pistol and an undisclosed amount of cash taken by an unknown assailant on Saturday. According to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the incident happened at a residence in Siyabuswa, an area near KwaMhlanga.

