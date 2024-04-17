Professor Goemeone Mogomotsi from Botswana has been praised as Africa's most educated man

He has 9 degrees, including a PhD and five Master's degrees, inspiring many netizens online

He became a professor at the young age of 33, and his wife followed suit a year earlier

Professor Goemeone Mogomotsi and his wife are both accomplished professors. Image: We Are Trending Mzansi

With an impressive nine degrees under his belt, Professor Goemeone Mogomotsi may just be Africa's most educated man.

We Are Trending Mzansi shared his inspiring journey on Facebook. The post detailed how a Botswana academic became a professor at the age of 33 in 2021.

He has a PhD in Law and five Master's degrees, including two in law and three Bachelor's degrees.

It was also reported that his wife, Patricia Finky Mogomotsi became a Professor at 31 in 2020. Shu, what an educated power couple!

Netizens praise accomplished professor

Many netizens responded to the post with positive and uplifting messages, praising the man and his family for dominating the academic space as people of colour and shining as a beacon of hope for many other Africans.

Kokoti Annastatia replied:

"God bless you and your family in Jesus Christ Name Amen Amen we are proud of you guys; Almighty must protect you and save you all the way in Jesus Christ Name Amen ❤."

Sheila Kgomotso replied:

"Very, very intelligent smart family. All the best, and stay blessed."

Maxwell Indopwana replied:

"Africans are the most educated people in the world, but the question that needs answers what as our education done to our benefit?. Our universities have produced graduates who only know theory, not practical; we have our engineers who fail to supervise roads, yet every time they spend drinking tea or coffee in their offices. What can we celebrate about our education when we call the Chinese to come and build our drainages and roads. Africa must wake up from slumber; otherwise, there is nothing to celebrate about our education system."

Tshepho Otukile said:

"And their son will become a professor at 27."

Our Lady of the Desert Preschool commented:

"Blessings to you and family. Solider on."

