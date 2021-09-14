Joy As Hardworking Man From Africa Becomes Professor at Age 32 in America

A Nigerian man, Ismai'l Abdulrashid, travelled abroad for his masters and got his PhD at a young age

With his success, he was offered the position of an assistant professor at the young age of 32 in different universities

The man said before leaving Nigeria, he never thought a young person could ever become a professor

A young man, Ismai'l Abdulrashid, who was raised and born in Katsina state succeeded in life and became a professor at the age of 32.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, he revealed that after getting done with his secondary education from Government Secondary School Mani, he proceeded to get his degree in mathematics from the Bayero University Kano.

The man said that resources need to be available to Nigerians. Photo source: Daily Trust, University of Tulsa

I got help

With help from his mentors, the young man was able to pass a scholarship exam and got a partial scholarship for his masters in pure and applied mathematics.

Later in life, the man proceeded for his PhD at Auburn University. He never rested on his oars and he went to get another masters degree in data science.

I never thought this was possible

After his programme at the university, the man was given the opportunity to become an assistant professor at the Jack Welch College of Business and Technology in Sacred Heart University.

The man revealed that before leaving Nigeria, he used to think that becoming a professor is only achievable in old age.

While abroad, Ismail revealed that he met many people who had their PhDs in their 20s. He said that Nigerian students can achieve the same thing if there is more access to information. The young Nigerian revealed that studying abroad is much better.

