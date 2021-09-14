South Africans are mesmerised by a young and resilient man who is fully aware that challenges cannot determine one's destiny

The young Rudzani Maelekano has failed in many ways or aspects of his life but he never gave up and now owns a shoe business - IscathuloSA

Maelekano is now seen as an inspiration to many youths in Mzansi and Briefly News looks at the positive reactions from the social media post

Having failed Grade 10 on four occasions, Rudzani Maelekano decided to venture into the world of business. The proud guy is now the founder of a shoe company.

The man’s influential story was detailed by @Kasi Economy on social media and naturally attracted Briefly News. It is reported that Maelekano had been homeless and unemployed for seven years before thinking of starting his own establishment.

Furthermore, the proud Mzansi guy also failed to acquire his driver’s licence three times but his resilience is what inspires Mzansi. Rudzani now owns a shoe company, IscathuloSA, and his story read like this:

Rudzani Malekano is a true inspiration to many South Africans. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Armando Burrell said:

“Typical of our education system, isn't it? Why did he have to attend school and fail biology and maths while his fortunate lies in his hands?”

@Bhaca said:

“Just I'm case none of you knew this before, Rudzani is not a human being - that's God's younger brother! You are strength, brethren!”

@Eglon Nkala said:

“All of us are born with different talents. You might fail on other studies countless times but on God-given talent you pass once.”

@Tshepo Dube said:

"I failed more than him but look now I am a dancer who is independent I don't even know why people thinking failing at school it's the end of their life this is a huge inspiration, my man."

@Lwanda April said:

“What a delay of life he was thought but at the end, he finally passed one thing to his ownership.”

@Kinglouis Marobela said:

“I have failed Grade 6 five times but now am a qualified stripper, school wasted my time, should have started dancing years ago.”

@Moses Dlanga said:

“No one knows the number of obstacles and odds that were stacked up against him.”

@Ernest Marwa said:

“Life is different from academics...You may pass academics and fail life or vice versa. So many graduates are getting life difficult because they depend on being employed. Entrepreneurship mind is key in life.”

Source: Briefly.co.za