A candidate attorney originally from the Eastern Cape province is making her young daughter extremely proud

The law graduate faces many challenges as she juggles life as an aspiring admitted attorney and being a mother to a young child

Dineo Radebe shared with Briefly News some of the obstacles she faces as a mom in the legal fraternity

Mothers can do it all – one Eastern Cape candidate attorney is proof thereof. Dineo Radebe is a young mom and hustles hard to create a great life for her little girl.

Dineo Radebe is a mom from the Eastern Cape who is a candidate attorney. Image: Supplied.

The 26-year-old’s schedule is busy, balancing board examinations with work and parenthood!

The young mom is a legal eagle and climbing the ladder to success

Dineo told Briefly News that raising a strong young daughter while working to achieve her dreams is no easy feat:

“While I want to be a present and dedicated mom to my daughter, there comes a time when I have to think about where we are both headed and how we have to achieve that.

“This means that I have to grab this opportunity in my career with both hands and give it as much attention as possible so that I know for sure that my and my daughter's future will be secured.”

The University of Johannesburg graduate has made many sacrifices to achieve her current success and recently posted on LinkedIn about some of her big moments:

“The [road] comes with compromises and it is truly a trial and error journey. The gist is that, when you have a child, your eye needs to look 10 or more years ahead and try to cater to what will come and that requires a lot of work to be done now.”

Supermom lawyer originally from Eastern Cape slays hard

The young legal eagle has big dreams for herself and her little girl and aspires to set the best example for her child:

“I want my daughter to experience the world. I want her to be exposed to as much as possible so that she can get a full sense of who she is and know for sure what she likes and who she wants to become, without being limited to what she sees in close proximity.”

Dineo is a truly inspiring woman and a visionary with goals that go beyond career success. The young lady offers pearls of wisdom to other mothers who wear many hats:

“If you can ask for help, please do it. An unhealthy mom will not be able to raise a healthy child. Pour into your own cup first. Before you are a mom, you are you.

“Don't neglect yourself. Children also learn from what they see, and it is important to be the best version of yourself because your child will model that.”

