A beautiful and determined woman in Pretoria who recently became an attorney is over the moon

The 27-year-old who studied for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of South Africa is determined to be a voice for marginalised groups in society

In conversation with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor, Thandiwe Beauchamp sweetly reflected on how her father, who is a senior attorney, inspired her

One gorgeous, high-achieving woman in Pretoria is celebrating a huge milestone after becoming a high court attorney.

Thandiwe Beauchamp was motivated and inspired to become an attorney by her dad, Sandile Beauchamp, who is a senior attorney. Image: Supplied.

Thandiwe Beauchamp shared the wonderful news on LinkedIn and garnered support from many people who were amped about her win.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor reached out to the legal eagle, who shared her motivations for becoming a lawyer.

The young lawyer’s father inspired her career choice

Thandiwe, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of South Africa, explains that her father, Sandile Beauchamp, who is a senior attorney, has always been her rock:

“I grew up shadowing my father who too, is a Senior Attorney. I would sit in his consultations with his clients and observe what gets done, when, and how. That is where my inspiration to pursue law started.

“Seeing that the legal profession is male-dominated steered me further into wanting to advocate for persons who do not know the law and be the voice for the voiceless.

“Being a black female legal practitioner was something I felt the need to do under the new constitutional dispensation to represent all women who partook in the struggle against apartheid and continue to make a change.”

The newly admitted attorney has huge dreams

The 27-year-old intends on utilising her skills to mentor aspiring lawyers and to grow in the legal fraternity:

“Post admission, I feel as though I can finally pursue my dreams of building an empire that will create job opportunities and inspire law students and or aspiring legal practitioners to pursue their dreams in the legal profession.”

Thandiwe reflects on some of the obstacles she faced on her journey to becoming an attorney:

“The biggest challenges were having to comply with the practice directives, which kept changing from time to time. Having to keep up with every amendment was a challenge.

“The only way forward was to keep abreast of the latest practice directives and comply for us to have our matters appear on the court roll.”

The hard-working woman has many dreams she’d love to see realised and wants to become an accomplished young person in the legal field:

“My future aspirations are to pursue conveyancing and the practice of constitutional and administrative law. I have always had an interest in those practice areas, and I am quite excited about what the future holds.”

