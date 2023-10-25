Thuli Phongolo is tired of online users questioning her DJing skills

The DJ/ actress appears to have shut the noise after videos of her behind the decks surfaced on the internet

Thuli thanked her supporters for recording her sets showing proof that she is a good DJ

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thuli Phongolo addressed the rumours of her DJing with a mixtape and thanked her supporters for recording her sets as proof. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo shot back at trolls for questioning her DJing abilities. The popular actress and member of 2Faced thanked her supporters for recording her sets as evidence of her skill, shutting down the mixtape rumours.

Fans are impressed with Thuli's clap back as well as her duo, calling them the next big thing in the SA music industry.

Thuli Phongolo claps back at trolls

Thuli P has been in the music industry for about six years and faced a lot of backlash since she started her DJing career. Netizens first criticised her Big Brother Mzansi performance when she failed to transition during her set.

PAY ATTENTION:

Thuli was also accused of playing a mixtape during her sets, she shot back at the claim in an Instagram post, saying she's grateful that people record her sets to show others that she does, in fact, know what she's doing:

"I like how people are so keen to record us mixing, THANK THE LORD. Release us from “mixtape” rumours."

Fans show love to Thuli P and 2faced

Despite the ladies having received backlash over their performances, Mzansi seems to be warming up to 2Faced and showed love to Thuli and Slenda:

pearlthusi said:

"Love this!"

ladydkhoza responded:

"Oh Yes Thuli - Oh Yes Slenda!"

inamandla_gumede commented:

"I’m going to advocate for y’all to play next year at the BBM Saturday party."

zoe_mbutyana_snazo posted:

"I swear y'all will be eating up summer like oysters. Thully is genuinely happy yazi, it’s so good to watch!"

slindo_mlondo added:

"2Faced SA is about to change the game!!!"

uyandathobejane said:

"I am here for all these cute outfits!"

shai_babyrandy responded:

"I am legit gonna make sure that I hype you every day this is magical, you are doing great mama."

Thuli P trolled for her dancing skills

In more 2Faced updates, Briefly News caught online trolls criticising Thuli Phongolo's dancing during her performances with Slenda the Dancing DJ.

The actress usually dances with Slenda during sets and although she's not as skilled as Slenda, Thuli tries to match her energy to keep their performances lively.

Thuli responded to the backlash by saying that she had heard the complaints about her moves and would stop dancing at gigs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News