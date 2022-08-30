Pearl Thusi looked back on her daughter Thando Mokoena as a baby and could not help but post the picture for her followers to see

Queens Sono actress Pearl Thusi could not stop raving about her daughter Thando Mokoena's good looks

Pearl Thusi's now teenage daughter Thando Mokoena was compared to other famous faces such as Zendaya as people showered her with compliments

Pearl Thusi is a proud mama bear who remembered what her now 13-year-old child, Thando Mokoena looked like as a baby. Pearl Thusi's upload of Thando Mokoena's face when she was much younger, circulated on social media as people could not stop fawning over her.

Pearl Thusi reminded her fans that she has the best-looking kids when she shared a picture of her adorable daughter Thando Mokoena. Image: Instagram/ @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi gave herself credit for Thando Mokoena's good looks. Netizens took the chance to comment that Thando Mokoena looks like her father, Walter Mokoena.

Pearl Thusi chuffed over daughter Thando Mokoena's beauty

In a Twitter post, Pearl shared a throwback picture of her oldest daughter Thando as a baby. Pearl captioned the photo:

"Wow, I make cute babies."

Many netizens complimented her gorgeous daughter. Some commented that Pearl's daughter looks exactly like call her father and Pearl's ex-husband Walter Mokoena. Others thought Thando resembled international stars like Teyanna Taylor and Zendaya.

@sgemegeme_04864 commented:

"God gave you cute babies, be grateful sisi, she is so adorable nje I just love it. Ncoo spunsupunsu."

@PhillipSteve77 commented:

"Teyana Taylor much?"

@K_Mamakoko commented:

"I swear I saw Zendaya."

@16_Junior12 commented:

"Mommy’s carbon copy."

@DlaminyPenelope commented:

"Fana no Daddy[Looks like her daddy]"

@GodongaNzu commented:

"This baby looks like Jabulani Walter Mokoena Nene."

