Pearl Thusi Celebrates Emtee and Shares 4 Charming Throwback Pics on Set for Rapper’s Song About Her
- Pearl Thusi got nostalgic with her followers as she posted pictures that reminded everyone of Emtee and his song dedicated to her
- South African actress Pearl Thusi embraced the title she got from Emtee, as the attractive older woman that young men want
- Pearl Thusi's fans welcomed the reminder about the song that Emtee produced almost 10 years ago
Pearl Thusi loved being Emtee's muse seven years ago. The proud entertainer reflected on her time with rapper Emtee when she was in his music video for the song Pearl Thusi.
Pearl Thusi's post had fans reciting the song's lyrics about the media personality's beauty. Many netizens admitted that the song had a lasting impression on them.
Pearl Thusi reminds peeps of one ofEmtee's greatest hit
Pearl shared a set of pictures of herself with Emtee. In the caption, she wrote Emtee's lyric from Pearl Thusi:
"I need an older mami!"
Pearl's caption and pictures reminded fans of what Emtee had to say about her in his song named after the gorgeous actress. Many hip-hop listeners showered Pearl and Emtee with compliments for giving them a memorable hit.
@TembsyMajija commented:
"Suhamba mhan, stay these streets won't be the same without you mama panther.
@Nhlanzeko_k commented:
"Nah, boy, Emtee gave us HITS!"
@Mmitty1 commented:
"Take me back to this though."
@BMthombeni_BM
"After this song dropped, I swear I only dated older women."
