Pearl Thusi got nostalgic with her followers as she posted pictures that reminded everyone of Emtee and his song dedicated to her

South African actress Pearl Thusi embraced the title she got from Emtee, as the attractive older woman that young men want

Pearl Thusi's fans welcomed the reminder about the song that Emtee produced almost 10 years ago

Pearl Thusi loved being Emtee's muse seven years ago. The proud entertainer reflected on her time with rapper Emtee when she was in his music video for the song Pearl Thusi.

Pearl Thusi took her fans back to 2015 when she shared pictures of herself with Emttee for his song named after her. Image: Instagram/@pearlthusi/emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi's post had fans reciting the song's lyrics about the media personality's beauty. Many netizens admitted that the song had a lasting impression on them.

Pearl Thusi reminds peeps of one ofEmtee's greatest hit

Pearl shared a set of pictures of herself with Emtee. In the caption, she wrote Emtee's lyric from Pearl Thusi:

"I need an older mami!"

Pearl's caption and pictures reminded fans of what Emtee had to say about her in his song named after the gorgeous actress. Many hip-hop listeners showered Pearl and Emtee with compliments for giving them a memorable hit.

@TembsyMajija commented:

"Suhamba mhan, stay these streets won't be the same without you mama panther.

@Nhlanzeko_k commented:

"Nah, boy, Emtee gave us HITS!"

@Mmitty1 commented:

"Take me back to this though."

@BMthombeni_BM

"After this song dropped, I swear I only dated older women."

"He did a great job": Pearl applauds Big Zulu for reviving hip hop, SA agrees

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song.

Source: Briefly News