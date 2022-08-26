Media personality Sol Phenduka went in hard on Big Zulu and roasted the trending rapper for his current Maskandi swag

The Kaya 959 presenter was reacting to a throwback snap of the Mali Eningi hitmaker which was shared by Ambitiouz Entertainment

Sol asked when did the rapper change his style because he used to dress like a typical rapper when he was still a taxi driver

Sol Phenduka has roasted Big Zulu. The media personality took to his timeline and fired shots at the rapper's new look.

Sol Phenduka has roasted Big Zulu for his new Maskandi swag. Image: @solphenduka, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Kaya 959 presenter was reacting to a throwback snap of the Mali Eningi hitmaker which was shared by Ambitiouz Entertainment. In the pic, Big Zulu was posing next to minibus taxis. The star used to be a taxi driver before he became famous.

Nkabi was rocking an Emtee T-shirt, bermuda shorts, long socks and boots. He looked like a typical rapper. Taking to Twitter, Sol hilariously asked when did the rapper change his style. Big Zulu now rocks Brentwoods and Carvelas, a style synonymous with Maskandi artists. Sol Phenduka tweeted:

"Kanti when did Big Zulu start wearing ama Brentwood and stuff."

Tweeps took to Sol's comment section and laughed out loud at his post. Many hilariously noticed that Nkabi was an Emtee fan during his taxi-during days.

@Persevearance9 asked:

"Is he wearing a T-shirt ya Emtee?"

@Sphiwe_KaSbahle commented:

"When he started affording 'em I guess..."

@Prinze77325597 said:

"I fee Sol supports any one dissing INKABI. You don't like INKABI, braa Sol."

@ZusipheNdabeni wrote:

"Emtee was his role model."

@lumie_m added:

"After he made money through music, clearly he always loved Brentwood and Carvela just that he didn't afford them. And when he did, he overbought them and he just can't let them go."

Big Zulu threatens to put hands on Duncan after he dropped vicious diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper viciously shaded him in his new track.

The Durban-born artist mopped the floor with Big Zulu's dreads in his new song titled Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo). The award-winning star promised to "bury" Big Zulu and he did just that in his response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Taking to Twitter to react to Skuva's diss track, Big Zulu made it clear that he's not okay after Duncan cursed at him in the new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker felt some type of way because he kept 150 Bars clean. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu roasted the entire hip-hop industry, including Duncan.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's reaction to Duncan's track. Many advised him not to catch feelings because he's the one who started the rap battle.

