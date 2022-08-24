DJ Tira turned 46 years old on 24 August, and in celebration of his birthday, Briefly News looked at how he influenced SA music

The Afrotainment boss has never looked back since winning the Smirnoff SA DJ Knockout competition back in 2000

Makoya Bearings has discovered stars such as Big Nuz, DJ Fisherman and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others, and remains a "full-time" Gqom producer

DJ Tira has become a household name in Mzansi after working his way up the country's cut-throat music industry.

On Wednesday, 24 August, DJ Tira turned 46. The Afrotainment boss was born in KwaZulu-Natal back in 1976.

DJ Tira has discovered award-winning stars such as Big Nuz and DJ Fisherman. Image: @djtira

After winning the Smirnoff SA DJ Knockout competition back in 2000, Makoya Bearings, real name Mthokozisi Khathi, has never looked back.

Who are the artists under DJ Tira's Afrotainment label

The list of artists that DJ Tira has introduced to the local music scene keeps growing. Ever since Malume founded his Afrotainment record label, he has unearthed award-winning artists.

According to StyleYou7, the impressive list of stars introduced by Tira includes Big NUZ, DJ Fisherman, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tipcee, Q Twins and recently Themba from Big Brother Mzansi, among others.

DJ Tira discusses how Gqom music influenced Mzansi music

The music producer is one of the pioneers of Gqom music. He told IOL in an interview that the genre gave life to house music.

The star still wishes to take the township sound to a global market. He shared that it has helped put food on the table for young artists such as Distruction Boyz and Rude Boyz.

Who is DJ Tira's wife?

The music boss is married to Gugu Khathi. They've been married for over nine years, according to News24.

The stunner shared that her hubby feels fulfilled when he discovers new talent, adding that he loves seeing young people win.

Tira has made marriage fashionable.

The people who look up to him got hitched after Makoya tied the knot with Gugu. Mampintsha, a member of Big Nuz, is married to Gqom star, Babes Wodumo.

DJ Tira's take on Amapiano vs Gqom

The star told Vibe in an interview when he was in New York that he's a "full-time member" of the Gqom community.

Tira shared that he believes Gqom has a longer lifespan than Amapiano. He encouraged Gqom producers to keep reinventing it so that they can export it to countries like the US.

What is DJ Tira's advice to aspiring DJs and artists?

The Sikilidi hitmaker has encouraged up-and-coming DJs and musicians to invest in their craft.

According to IOL, he shared that they need to take their brand seriously to grow in the industry because "there's no short-cut to the top", adding that they must make their talent work for them.

DJ Tira shares an inspiring throwback video of himself and Black Coffee

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira shared an inspiring video of his amazing journey in the music industry. The Afrotainment boss and the likes of Black Coffee and Dladla Mshunqisi are all in the video.

Malume and Black Coffee came from humble beginnings, but today they are known worldwide, and their hard work in the music industry is paying off big time.

DJ Tira has opened doors for many artists, including Dladla Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins. Before and after transformation snaps of Black Coffee, Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins are all included in the clip Makoya Bearings shared on Instagram.

