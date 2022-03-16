DJ Tira posted an inspiring clip of him and Black Coffee's amazing journey to success in the highly competitive Mzansi entertainment space

Makoya Bearings has opened doors for the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi, Qwabe Twins and Big NUZ, among others, through his successful Afrotainment record label

Before and after snaps of Tira, Black Coffee and his Afrotainment artists in the video prove that the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker came from humble beginnings but made it in life

DJ Tira has shared an inspiring video of his amazing journey in the music industry. The Afrotainment boss and the likes of Black Coffee and Dladla Mshunqisi are all in the video.

DJ Tira and Black Coffee came from humble beginnings but their hard work is paying off.

Source: Instagram

Malume and Black Coffee came from humble beginnings but today they are known worldwide and their hard work in the music industry is paying off big time.

DJ Tira has opened doors for many artists including Dladla Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins. Before and after transformation snaps of Black Coffee, Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins are all included in the clip Makoya Bearings shared on Instagram.

Peeps took to Tira's comment section on the pic and video sharing snap to praise him for changing the lives of many KwaZulu-Natal artists.

lvngelomichael said:

"You should write a book about your journey. You’re such an inspiration."

senzi461 commented:

"Wawwww! I have much respect for you, Tira."

deep_narratives wrote:

"True definition of never giving up."

dj_buddys_altimate said:

"Pusha my king, keep up the good work."

DJ Tira supports his son on the race track, shares cute snaps and video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira's young son Chase is a petrol-head. The music producer's bundle of joy is into car racing. The Afrotainment boss took to social media on Sunday, 20 February to share that he was supporting his son on the race track in Centurion, Gauteng.

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker posted snaps of himself with his baby boy rocking his racing suit and a video of the lad racing at Zwartkops Raceway.

Makoya Bearings' little man is seemingly not following in his father's footsteps but is looking to make a name for himself in the racing industry. Taking to Instagram, DJ Tira shared pics and a video of Chase competing with other youngsters.

