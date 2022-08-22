Big Zulu has thanked a gogo who praised his recently-released track in which he disses local hip-hop artists

The Mali Eningi hitmaker dropped 150 Bars recently and shaded the likes of K.O, AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Emtee, among many

The hilarious old woman shared that she likes the KZN-born rapper's diss song because it drove a lot of "boys crazy"

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to react to a video of a gogo who praised his music. The old lady expressed that she likes the rapper's new song because it drove many hip-hop artists "crazy".

Big Zulu has thanked a gogo who praised his diss track. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Inkabi dropped a diss track titled 150 Bars recently. In the single, Inkabi shaded the likes of AKA, Emtee, Cassper Nyovest and K.O, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Mali Eningi rapper expressed his gratitude to the old woman. Big Zulu added that Mzansi hip-hop is alive again due to the new song.

Taking to Big Zulu's comment section on the micro-blogging app, hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to his reaction to the gogo.

@sikocnyati said:

"I'm sorry but its giving #PaidPromo energy."

@Lusarh15 wrote:

"150 Bars is Dope. One of my favourites."

@timberxXX added:

"Hail King Big Zulu... 150 Bars on repeat, your play on words is bomb."

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

Source: Briefly News